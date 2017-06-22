5 Outrageously Easy Frozen Desserts with 5 Ingredients

In case you hadn’t noticed it’s the middle of the freakin’ summer. No one wants to stand over an oven working on dessert, so it’s probably best to put together a frozen one. And because it’s so nice outside we wanted to make things easy on you, so you have more time to soak in the sun with a cold drink in your hand. Minus some staples like salt and sugar, all these recipes have five ingredients or less. Bonus, some of them are boozy.

There’s just enough Campari to go with the fresh grapefruit juice to give these grown up popsicles a real kick.

If you’re trying to impress a certain special someone you can’t do better than strawberries and champagne together.

Throw in a few nuts and you’ve got your own Chunky Monkey.

Whoever first thought of rolling their ice cream in chocolate was a genius.

All you have to do is blend and pour, it’s as simple as that.

