5 Insights from the Hungry Mind of David Lynch

Last week David Lynch revealed that Twin Peaks will return in 2016, and fans of murder mysteries, prescient dwarves and Kyle MacLachlan rejoiced—as did lovers of damn fine coffee and cherry pie. In fact, from his former Big Boy milk shake-a-day habit to his eponymous (and peculiarly promoted) coffee line, Lynch is a man of many epicurean quirks. These are some of his most notable over the years:

1. Portion Control is Key

Food & Wine asked Lynch what he ate for lunch and he said he had a soup of parsley, zucchini, green beans and celery, as well as seven almonds. Why seven? “Well, I like the number seven, and so, you know, it just seems like the right amount.”

2. Eat Your Quinoa

David Lynch can even make an instructional video on cooking quinoa surreal. The slightly off-putting music that runs in the background gives you the feeling that there is something not quite right in his kitchen. Maybe Bob is lurking around the corner.

3. Crisp That Bacon

As you may recall, agent Dale Cooper took his bacon super crispy and so does Lynch. He went into great detail about all his favorite sandwiches, but at the top of the list is a BLT whose bacon is “almost burned and snappable.”

4. Drink the Good Stuff

In 2012, Lynch collaborated with Dom Pérignon to design a limited edition Champagne release, for which he shot experimental photos and called the Champers’ taste “complicated and beautiful.”

5. When In New York, Eat Egg Salad

In typical enigmatic, Lynchian style, when the New York Observer asked him what he likes to do when he’s in New York, Lynch didn’t say he enjoyed the museums or the theater. He said he liked to eat egg salad sandwiches. “New York deli food is, you know…big. It’s a lot of food. Solid.” Hard to argue with that.

Related: 5 Movies that Didn't Measure up to Their Video Games

10 Ways to Survive Dinner with Your Partner's Awful Friends

5 Movies That Totally Embody Summer