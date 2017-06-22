5 Incredibly Easy Ways to Dress Up Your Thanksgiving Green Beans

Whether you are a Thanksgiving purist or trying something new this year, green beans will almost certainly find their way on to your holiday plate. Unfortunately, they aren’t always in their finest form. Green beans don’t have to be the soggy, bleak looking vegetables drowning in mushroom soup with oily fried onions on top. Here are 5 simple ways to show green beans some love this Thanksgiving

A quick sautée for a few minutes helps protect that vibrant green color. Toss them in some an Asian-inspired oil blend and presto!

The saltiness of the Parmesan enhances the fresh flavor of the green beans for a side that can be on the table in under 15 minutes.

Super simple and healthy, these green beans get a kick from an easy to make cider sauce.



Sweet-and-Sour Green Beans © Tina Rupp

Anchovies and capers compliment the red onions and crisp green beans in this delicious side.

A simple side of green beans becomes the highlight of the dinner table when you add toasted walnuts, prosciutto and Gruyère.

