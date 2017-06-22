5 Flawless Ice Cream Sandwiches That Will Ruin You for Cones

Earlier this week we brought you a recipe out of the just released Coolhaus Ice Cream Book. But there is far too much ice cream sandwich perfection in that book to leave you with just one kind of cookie and strawberry ice cream. Behold, more ice cream–cookie combos that leave all of the other summer desserts in their wake. If you don’t run out to your nearest ice cream truck after browsing these, there might be something wrong with you.

The I.M. Pei-nut Butter

© Brian Leatart

Double chocolate cookie and peanut butter ice cream.

The Tea-dao Ando

© Brian Leatart

Vegan ginger molasses cookies and green tea ice cream.

Louis Ba-kahn

© Brian Leatart

Chocolate chip cookies and brown butter candied bacon ice cream.

David Rocky Roadwell

© Brian Leatart

S'mores cookies and Nutella toasted almond ice cream.

Eric Owen Moss-carpone

© Brian Leatart

Oatmeal raisin cookies and blasamic fig mascarpone ice cream.

