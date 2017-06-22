5 Embarrassingly Easy Ways to Love Brussels Sprouts

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta
© Petrina Tinslay
Farrah Shaikh
June 22, 2017

Not the pale, soggy, boiled sprouts your mom used to try to force you to eat.  It is a new era for brussels sprouts and, although they seem to be on every new restaurants' menu, these 5 super simple brussels sprout recipes you can make at home.

1. Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta

Take your brussels sprout to a whole new-insanely-delicious-level by simply adding pancetta. 

2. Sautéed Brussels Sprout Slaw with Sweet Peppers

Thinly slicing brussels sprouts allows them to cook faster. And faster is better. 

© John Kernick

3. Steamed Brussels Sprouts and Red Grapes

Red grapes add a bold color and slight sweetness that compliment the steamed brussels.

4. Brussels Sprouts with Lemon and Thyme

Simple trick: use your food processor fitted with the slicing blade to do all the slicing for you. Brilliant.

© David Malosh

5. Spicy-and-Garlicky Brussels Sprouts

You will be popping these like candy.

© Con Poulos

Related: The Weirdest Ham and Cheese We've Ever Seen 
7 Make-Ahead Drinks to Help You Enjoy Your Party 
3 Surefire Ways to Ruin Your Office Social Outing

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up