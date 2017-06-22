5 Embarrassingly Easy Ways to Love Brussels Sprouts

Not the pale, soggy, boiled sprouts your mom used to try to force you to eat. It is a new era for brussels sprouts and, although they seem to be on every new restaurants' menu, these 5 super simple brussels sprout recipes you can make at home.
1. Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta
Take your brussels sprout to a whole new-insanely-delicious-level by simply adding pancetta.
2. Sautéed Brussels Sprout Slaw with Sweet Peppers
Thinly slicing brussels sprouts allows them to cook faster. And faster is better.
© John Kernick
3. Steamed Brussels Sprouts and Red Grapes
Red grapes add a bold color and slight sweetness that compliment the steamed brussels.
4. Brussels Sprouts with Lemon and Thyme
Simple trick: use your food processor fitted with the slicing blade to do all the slicing for you. Brilliant.
© David Malosh
5. Spicy-and-Garlicky Brussels Sprouts
You will be popping these like candy.
© Con Poulos
