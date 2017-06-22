5 Easy Ways to Eat and Drink Your Vitamin C This Winter

Orange powders and vitamin pills are just not fun ways to get a dose of vitamin C and beat back that stuffy nose. But these five ridiculously easy recipes are. Sure, they may also come with some non-cold-fighting ingredients, but they still pack some solid citrus.

You can drink a glass of orange juice, but why not incorporate your vitamin C intake into cocktail hour with a blood orange libation?

A quick orange and fennel marinade turns cod into a citrusy health fest. Sinus congestion be gone!

We'd like to think that vodka helps amplify the vitamin powers of citrus. We may be totally wrong, but at least this blood orange cocktail tastes good.

On the table in 30 minutes, this colorful, vitamin-rich salad looks just as good as it tastes. Feeling better yet?

Make sure you pat the scallops so they are really dry and let the grapefruit sauce do all the work.

Related: Introducing the Deep-Fried Pumpkin Spice Latte

Everything You Wanted in a Dessert: Wine Ice Cream that's 5 Percent Alcohol

5 Flawless Ice Cream Sandwiches that Will Ruin You for Cones