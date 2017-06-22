5 Easy Ways to Eat and Drink Your Vitamin C This Winter

Con Poulos
Farrah Shaikh
June 22, 2017

Orange powders and vitamin pills are just not fun ways to get a dose of vitamin C and beat back that stuffy nose. But these five ridiculously easy recipes are. Sure, they may also come with some non-cold-fighting ingredients, but they still pack some solid citrus.

1. Blood Orange-Rosemary Fizz

You can drink a glass of orange juice, but why not incorporate your vitamin C intake into cocktail hour with a blood orange libation?

2. Orange and Fennel Roasted Cod

A quick orange and fennel marinade turns cod into a citrusy health fest. Sinus congestion be gone!

3. Blood Orange Screwdrivers

We'd like to think that vodka helps amplify the vitamin powers of citrus. We may be totally wrong, but at least this blood orange cocktail tastes good.

4. Green Bean-and-Blood Orange Salad

On the table in 30 minutes, this colorful, vitamin-rich salad looks just as good as it tastes. Feeling better yet?

5. Scallops with Grapefruit-Onion Salad

Make sure you pat the scallops so they are really dry and let the grapefruit sauce do all the work.

