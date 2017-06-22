5 Easy Pumpkin Recipes That Go Way Beyond “Spice” Flavor

Pumpkin spice lattes, beers, doughnuts, Oreos, even potato chips—on this first day of fall we seem poised to enter an era of peak pumpkin. But what tends to get lost in the shuffle of cinnamon, nutmeg and orange food coloring is actual pumpkin. Cooks who dismiss fresh pumpkins as impossible to prepare, watery and flavorless are wrong, or at least they’re wrong when it comes to green market sugar pumpkins and other varieties grown for eating.

Here are five recipes that will let you take advantage of the real thing alongside those addictive shots of artificial flavor.

This simple side takes 10 minutes of prep and your oven does the rest.

A real pumpkin dessert that does not involve pie? You bet. Yet these sweet pumpkin pieces would also be delicious à la mode or with whipped cream.

This salad is hearty enough for a light meal, and the yogurt-based dressing is also super healthy.

The salty miso and sweet pumpkin pair perfectly together.

OK, maybe not technically pumpkin, but definitely pumpkin adjacent. And it would be a shame to let any of that magnificent gourd go to waste.

