5 Of The Easiest and Most Impressive Crostinis to Make This Thanksgiving

Five ingredients, five different apps. It’s a simple concept, and the perfect idea for holiday parties. Few things makes me happier than standing in front of an impressive spread with the knowledge that it didn’t take a lot of time, assembly, or stress. For these crostini, I have five basic ingredients that you can switch out easily: a roasted vegetable, toasted nut, cured meat, soft cheese, and a leafy green. Mix in your favorites to this flavor palette for a customizable, inexhaustible supply of party snacks.
Base
Crostini
5 Ingredients (Toppings)
Roasted butternut squash
Toasted walnuts
Prosciutto
Ricotta
Arugula
Pantry Items (that Don't Count As Ingredients)
Olive oil
Garlic
Salt
Pepper
Chili Flake
Honey
Balsamic or Red Wine Vinegar
Ingredients (Crostini)
1 baguette, sliced 1/4 inch thick slices
olive oil
kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°.
Lay the baguette slices across a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, and season with a little salt and pepper. Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes, flipping once halfway through, until golden brown. Set aside to cool.
Ingredients (Roasted Butternut Squash)
1 pound butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1/2 inch cubes
extra virgin olive oil
kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°.
Coat the butternut squash with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast for about 20 to 30 minutes, until tender and golden brown. To get it extra crispy I like to broil them for a minute at the end.
1. Smashed Butternut Squash With Chili, Prosciutto and Arugula
Ingredients
For 24 crostini
1 pound roasted butternut squash
chili flake, to taste
extra virgin olive oil
kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 ounce (a large handful) arugula
24 slices prosciutto
Directions
In a bowl, combine the roasted butternut squash, a big pinch of chili flake, a few tablespoons of olive oil, and if needed, salt and pepper. With the back of a fork, smash the butternut squash roughly. Don’t overdo it though, it should still have some structure.
Lay a few pieces of arugula on each crostini, then spoon on some of the smashed butternut squash. Top with prosciutto and garnish with olive oil.
2. Roasted Butternut Squash Puree with Ricotta, and Honey with Walnuts
Ingredients
For 24 crostini
1 pound roasted butternut squash
1 pint ricotta
kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 cup toasted walnut halves
honey, for garnish
Directions
In a food processor, puree the roasted butternut squash and ricotta, seasoning with salt and pepper. Spoon on top of each crostini. Garnish with a few pieces of walnuts and a drizzle of honey.
3. Ricotta Walnut Pesto With Prosciutto and Arugula Oil
Ingredients
For 24 crostini
1 pint ricotta
1 cup toasted walnut halves
2 garlic cloves
24 slices prosciutto
extra virgin olive oil
kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
Ingredients (Arugula Oil)
5 ounces arugula
extra virgin olive oil
kosher salt
Directions
In a food processor, puree the walnuts, ricotta, and garlic together, drizzling in a little olive oil at a time. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon on top of each crostini. Top with a slice of prosciutto.
To make the arugula oil, combine the arugula with about 3/4 cup olive oil in a blender or food processor. Add a pinch of salt. Blend until very very fine, and strain. Drizzle the arugula oil over the crostini.
4. Arugula Butternut Squash Salad Crostini
Ingredients
1 pound roasted butternut squash
1 ounce (a large handful) arugula
1 cup chopped toasted walnuts
extra virgin olive oil
balsamic or red wine vinegar
kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
Directions
In a bowl, combine the roasted butternut squash, arugula, walnuts, a few tablespoons of olive oil, a tablespoon of vinegar, and if needed, salt and pepper. Toss with your hands or a spoon.
Spoon some of the salad onto the crostini. Top with a touch of balsamic.
5. Ricotta Crostini with Honey and Black Pepper
Ingredients
1 pint ricotta
honey
kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
Directions
Spoon some of the ricotta onto the crostini. Top with a touch of honey and black pepper.
For more from food enthusiast and cookbook author Claire Thomas go to The Kitchy Kitchen.