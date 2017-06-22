5 Don’t Panic Potato Salads with 5 Ingredients

June 22, 2017

You’re on your way to a Fourth of July barbecue and you just realized, “Oh my God, I didn’t make anything to bring.” If you’re not packing a big hunk of meat to put on the grill, the next most-American thing you can bring to a cookout is potato salad. All of these recipes are a giant leap above the mayonnaise-soaked stuff you’d buy at the store on your way over and, other than pantry staples like oil, vinegar, salt and pepper, they have five ingredients or fewer.

Red, White and Blue Potato Salad

You can arrange the potatoes to make an American flag. Or a French flag if you want everyone to be angry with you.

Grilled Potato Salad with Scallion Vinaigrette

Grilling adds a nice char to this salad to give it a more complex flavor.

Potato Salad with Herbs and Fresh Goat Cheese

Adding fresh goat cheese will make you a hero at the barbecue.

Potato Salad with Champagne Vinegar

Using fingerling potatoes speeds up the whole cooking process. You’ll be done and out the door in a half an hour.

Yukon Gold Potato Salad with Leeks

Crème fraïche takes the place of the sometimes burdensome mayonnaise.

