5 DIY Afternoon Sweets to Stockpile This Week

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

Do your wants and needs revolve around having something sweet every day around 3 p.m.? Instead of raiding the office vending machine or scavenging for Halloween candy from who-knows-what year, plan ahead. By making sweets yourself, they also seem much more wholesome. 

Basic Butter Cookies

If you freeze the dough you can thaw it a little at a time and be making cookies to have mid-day for a month.

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

You don’t need to get your chocolate-covered everything at Trader Joe’s. This one step recipe is as easy as it gets.

Almond Butter and Blueberry Sandwiches

A fresher, grown-up version of the PB&J you ate everyday during elementary school.

Roasted Cinnamon-Sugar Chickpeas

We’re starting to think of roasted chickpeas as the ultimate blank snack canvas. You can cover them in almost anything. These sweet ones are particularly addicting.

Candied Almonds

Do not let anyone know you’re keeping a stash of this April Bloomfield-designed snack in your desk or it’ll be gone within the hour.

Related: 5 Salty Snacks Made with 5 Ingredients to Get You Through the Week 
5 Outrageously Easy Frozen Desserts with 5 Ingredients 
The Ultimate Vancouver Snack Map

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up