5 Creative Ideas for Your Leftover Juice Cleanse

This piece originally appeared on SpoonUniversity.com
Juice cleanses are a fad sweeping the nation. From teenage girls to middle-aged men, thousands are forgoing food for three (or more) days at a time and consuming a variation of overpriced pressed juices.
However, social obligations or pure hunger can get in the way of these cleanses. Hint: it is not appropriate to bring your juice to a business dinner.
These juices are very pricey and usually expire within three days, so here are some great ideas to get the most bang for your buck if you decide to give up halfway through.
1. Chaser
Photo by Gabrielle Levitt
Diet coke and iced tea are so overrated. Chase your vodka with a veggie-filled juice instead.
2. Popsicles
Photo By Gabrielle Levitt
Pour your juice into any ice pop mold and you will have delicious and healthy summer treats in just a few hours.
3. Workout Fuel
Photo from giltcity.com
Drink your juice during your barre or pilates class for a much-needed energy boost. Your muscles will thank you.
4. Smoothie Bowl
Photo by Gabrielle Levitt
Blend your juice with ice and decorate as you see fit. Bonus points if you Instagram it.
5. Shots
Photo by Gabrielle Levitt
If you absolutely hate this juice or you just have Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from your cleanse, pour it into shot glasses and endulge with friends. You can share the nutrients and a mutual disgust.
So, give a juice cleanse a shot, but don’t torture yourself. If you fail, you can most definitely make use of your leftovers.
Related: Juice Cleanse 101
5 Facts That Will Make You Want to Do a Juice Cleanse
How a Juice Cleanse Changed my Entire Outlook on Food