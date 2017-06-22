5 Costumes to Wear into Chipotle for Their Halloween Boorito Promotion

For the fourth year in a row Chipotle is putting on its Boorito fundraiser where you can get $3 burritos (or other meals) if you dress in a costume on Halloween. All the proceeds up to $1 million go to the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation – a “a non-profit organization committed to creating a more sustainable and healthful food supply.”

In honor of this occasion, we put on our witch’s thinking cap to come up with the five best costumes to wear into your local Chipotle on Halloween evening. Why be creative when you can just steal our ideas?

1. The Chipotle Scarecrow: Chipotle has a mascot and it’s not that pepper in the middle of the company logo. It’s a scarecrow. Who knew? Well, at least half a million people knew because that’s how many downloaded the game, Chipotle Scarecrow. If you want to kiss up, this is your go-to costume. Just don’t mention how he kind of looks like a straw version of the Jack in the Box guy.

2. A Shrimp, Fish, Lobster or Any Other Friendly Sea Creature: Beef, chicken or pork. Those are the three meat options when you build your Chipotle burrito. This is great news for the animals of the ocean that are left off the menu entirely. On Halloween, why not dress like a sea creature, drop in and tell them how much you appreciate it?

3. Sinbad: Stick with me here… The original Chipotle Mexican Grill was opened in 1993 in Denver, Colorado, right by the University of Denver campus. Among the U of D's most famous alumni is none other than David Adkins, A.K.A. Sinbad. The funny actor attended the school from 1974 to 1978. Sure, Condoleezza Rice also got her undergrad from the University of Denver. But you can't go wrong with one of those terrible patterned shirts from the ‘90s.

4. Ronald McDonald Holding Giant Bags of Money: From 1998 until 2006, McDonald’s was a major investor in Chipotle. Though you’ll occasionally hear rumors to the contrary, the burger giant has been fully divested from the burrito joint for eight years now. Now, don’t cry for Ronald McDonald. When McDonald's sold their shares in the company, they walked away with well over $1 billion in pure profit. You know that Ronald McDonald can afford the additional cost of adding guac.

5. Chipotle Chief Marketing and Development Officer Mark Crumpacker: If you really want to show your Chipotle love, why not dress as one of their own? An executive with the company since 2009, Mr. Crumpacker has been so instrumental in the annual Boorito charity event that he was quoted in the press release. A quick Google image search shows Mark has a penchant for unbuttoned polos and stylish blazers, making for a sensible, fun and very inside costume that Chipotle employees are sure to appreciate!

Chipotle is also running a costume contest. You can split your prize with us when you win.

