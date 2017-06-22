5 Brand-New Instagram Filters and How They Look with Food

Good news, Instagrammers: Your filtering options just got a bit more robust. Today, the social media giant released five new looks: Slumber, Crema, Ludwig, Aden and Perpetua are the app's first new filters since 2012. Here's how the company describes them, as well as our tests with a shot of this insane lobster roll from our star FWx contributor Dennis Prescott of Stacked.

1. Aden

“Achieves a unique pastel-y look.”

2. Slumber

“Retro…We named it slumber because the effect is dreamy.”

3. Crema

“It achieves both a warming and cooling effect.”

4. Ludwig

“It offers a minimalist look of taking away most of the colors and then enhancing light.”

5. Perpetua

“A bluish-green earthy look. We named it Perpetua because we were inspired by the Cape Perpetua [Scenic Area] in Oregon."

Related: 8 Amazing Food Photos from the World Famous Pink Lady Contest

How to Take Photos of Food

These 11 Unbelievable Photos All Came from an iPhone