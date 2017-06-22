The 5 Best and Worst Slogans in McDonald’s History

McDonald’s just announced it will add a new slogan to its advertising annals. Early next year, be prepared for the Golden Arches to roll out the phrase: “Lovin’ Beats Hatin’”

The slogan is intended as an extension of the company’s current “I’m lovin’ it” catchphrase, not as a replacement, although it really doesn’t roll off the tongue after “bah da bah bah bah” in the same way. McDonald’s has enough faith in the new campaign that it intends to use it during the 2015 Super Bowl.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the slogan “aims to spread happiness in the face of Internet hate.” So take that, Internet trolls.

Initial response seems skeptical, but it could turn out to be a hit. And it definitely created a perfect opportunity to look back at and the best and worst McDonald’s catchphrases ever.

THE BEST

1. Look for the Golden Arches! (1960)

More than five decades later, the Golden Arches are still not only one of McDonald’s more signature trademarks, they’re among the most recognizable symbols in the world. If you have to take a pee on a road trip, “Look for the Golden Arches” is still a decent piece of advice.

2. Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun. (1974)

Even if you can’t sing the song, you’ve heard the song, and know the song, and, as a repercussion, most people can probably automatically tell you what’s in a Big Mac whether they’re happy about it or not.

3. You deserve a break today (1971)

There was a time when fast food was generally seen as a special treat. “You deserve a break today” really tapped into that feeling, before dollar menus sent everyone to McDonald’s for way too many meals.

4. It’s a good time for the great taste of McDonald’s (1984)

Believe the claim it makes or not, this slogan was one of McDonald’s most successful and is still ingrained in many people’s brains to this day. Interestingly, it’s from the same year that Wendy’s debuted “Where’s the beef?” Call it a golden age of fast–food burger advertising.

5. I’m lovin’ it (2003)

With its catchy call-and-response melody and utter lyrical simplicity, “I’m lovin’ it” is an inescapable earworm whether you’re lovin’ that fact or hatin’ it. It has also proved extremely successful for the company, helping to drag it out of its last major slump before it found itself mired in this current one.

THE WORST

1. The closest thing to home (1966)

This campaign was meant to speak to how many locations McDonald’s had, making for an easy take-home dinner; but no one ever in the history of eating has equated Mickey-D’s with being a replacement for a home-cooked meal.

2. We do it all for you (1975)

What does that even mean in the context of a burger chain? Now, for a massage parlor, it might make sense…

3. My McDonald’s (1997)

How do you make a restaurant chain that had more than 23,000 locations in 1997 feel personalized? You don’t, that’s how.

3) Did somebody say McDonald’s? (1997)

Someone did say “McDonald’s.” They said, “Oh, hell no, we’re not eating at McDonald’s.”

4. It’s what I eat and what I do (2005)

This series of commercials was meant to promote physical activity and more balanced lives. The slogan itself is a confusing contradiction of words and intentions. If what you eat is a 20-piece nugget, what you do is probably not a lot of physical activity.

5. What we’re made of (2008)

Actually, people don’t want to know what you’re made of. That’s, like, half the fun, right?

