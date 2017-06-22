5 Awesome Ways to Use English Muffins, Ancient Provider of Nooks and Crannies

Noah Kaufman
June 22, 2017

The English muffin is old guys. Thomas', founded by the creator of the English muffin (Samuel Bath Thomas) turns 135 tomorrow. And to celebrate, the company is going to hand out free breakfast sandwiches from 6 a.m. To noon at the site of Thomas’ old bakery on 337 W 20th Street in New York City. And while the breakfast sandwich is certainly a worthwhile use of the English muffin, it’s not the only one out there. Here are five less celebrated, but equally great ways to make the most of your nooks and crannies.

1. Bread Pudding

When a single breakfast sandwich just isn’t enough you whip up some breakfast sandwich bread pudding instead.

2. Burger Buns

Those nooks are perfect for soaking up all those burger juices.

3. Croutons

Cube ‘em, toast ‘em and toss ‘em with some Caesar dressing.

4. Pizza

You can melt cheese on anything and it becomes better. English muffins are no exception.

5. French Toast

If you want your French toast just a little less sweet, swap in a few English muffins for Challah or brioche.

