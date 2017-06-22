5 Awesome and Easy Apple Recipes with Less Than 5 Ingredients

Now that we’ve rolled into September, it’s time to trade those watermelons and strawberries for apples. If you spent this weekend picking them, you might have a 20-pound bag sitting in your kitchen right now. If not, it's time to stock up. Once you do, here are some fast, easy ways to work through them. Aside from pantry staples like salt, pepper and oil, each recipe has less than five ingredients too.

It doesn’t get any easier than these quick, satisfying “sandwiches” of apples, almond butter and granola.

Cutting gluten? Great. Replace your bread with apples.

If you don’t normally keep sweet dessert wines around, this is an excellent reason to start.

You can ditch the jarred stuff and use this all football season long.

Crisp and ready in 15 minutes. Perfect for a weeknight when you’re in a hurry.

Apples and bacon. Bacon and apples. Hard to say which order we prefer them in, but either way the combo will make people love you.