4 Things You Should Absolutely Never Put Down a Garbage Disposal

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.

A good garbage disposal is a girl’s best friend…until it clogs and starts shooting smelly broccoli stalks up into the air. Save yourself a call to the plumber by sticking to these cardinal rules.

No Way

1. Celery: Those strings tend to tangle.

2. Bones: The suckers will go round and round, jamming up the grinding wheel. Even if they do make it through, they won't go down the drain.

3. Fruit Pits: Ever try to chop an avocado pit? Yeah, it’s not easy.

4. Grease: You could run cold water while you pour grease down the drain. But then it will probably congeal in horizontal pipes and cause a clog, anyway. To be safe, just put it in the trash.

Totally Fine

1. Potato Skins: The leftovers from that scrumptious side of creamy mashed potatoes or potatoes au gratin are A-OK.

2. Carrots: Just make sure they're chopped into slivers before you give them the heave-ho.

3. Eggshells: In fact, they help to sharpen your grinder blades.

4. Coffee Grounds: Keep it to small amounts (no more than a few tablespoons at a time) to avoid choking your pipes.

5. Fruit Scraps and Rinds: Bits of grapes, oranges and more will go down easy and can even help keep things fresh.

