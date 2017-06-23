3-D Printing with Cheese Isn’t Yet Ready for Prime Time

With new, more affordable technology, 3-D printed food seems poised to explode. But that doesn’t mean that every edible experiment goes off without a hitch. Case in point: Easy Cheese. You might think that whatever the bright orange stuff inside the aerosol can actually is, it would be a natural fit for edible 3-D printing—the consistency is certainly spot-on. But engineer Andrew Maxwell-Parish programmed his printer for the first attempt at 3-D printed Easy Cheese, and let's just say we aren’t ready to give up spraying the stuff manually just yet. But we commend you for trying, Andrew. Someone has to be an early adopter. You can see the results of his trials up above.

