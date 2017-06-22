This 24-Karat Gold and Cristal Doughnut Will Set You Back $100

Turning low-end foods into highbrow cuisine is nothing new (gold Kit Kat, anyone?), but Brooklyn's Manila Social Club entry takes the cake doughnut. The Filipino restaurant is well-known for its ube doughnuts, which feature the humble purple yam. But what does an ube pastry wear for a fancy night on the town? The Golden Cristal Ube Donut is filled with ube jam, Cristal jelly (which is a term destined to make its way into a rap song soon) and topped with Cristal icing. Oh, and 24-karat gold flakes, because why not?

Each one costs $100 bucks, and yes, some New Yorkers have actually bought them by the dozen. It's only a matter of time before Lil Wayne is wearing one from a chain (likely followed by Justin Bieber a few months later). Manila Social Club has been promoting the gold doughnuts on their Instagram account, and they proved to be a popular item for New Year's Eve revelers. I guess getting your drinking and hangover cure done in one bite does sound appealing, if expensive. MSC also makes a less pricey gold-dusted doughnut featuring a local Bushwick IPA in the batter. If Dunkin' Donuts wants to compete with this kind of extravagance, they'd better get started on a Sterling Silver and Miller High Life cruller ASAP.

Related: This is the World's Most Expensive Beer

Doughnut Raccoon is Simultaneously Cuter and More Disgusting Than Pizza Rat

How to Make the World's Most Expensive-Looking Dessert