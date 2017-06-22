21 Treats to Leave for Santa That Aren't Cookies and Milk

This post originally appeared on Spoon U.
With the holidays approaching quickly, we thought we’d put together the best holiday recipes for you to make for Santa. By now, we realize that Santa has to be tired of getting nothing but cookies and milk, especially if he never liked it in the first place If you don’t want to find coal in your stockings this year and want to leave Santa something a little extra sweet, you better be on your way to make these delicious treats.
1. Cranberry, Brie, and Caramelized Onion Tartlets
Sweet and savory bites made with only seven ingredients. Plus, who said Santa didn’t like hors d’oeuvres?
2. Homemade Chocolate Fudge
The easiest, fuss-free fudge you’ve always dreamed of. Even if Santa doesn’t like chocolate, he’ll love this treat.
3. Pesto and Cheese-Stuffed Christmas Tree Rolls
Santa may not be able to put presents under this tree, but he can sure pull apart this cheesy goodness and indulge in it.
4. Pumpkin Spice Cookie Butter Waffles
Perhaps Santa’s a waffle lover after all. He was probably so busy in November that he wasn’t able to get his share of pumpkin spice.
5. Red Velvet Cheesecake Brownies
Who doesn’t love a little twist on the ever-popular red velvet and classic cheesecake? Santa would love the holiday touch.
6. Peanut Butter and Chocolate Kiss Thumbprint Cookies
Each cookie is cute as a button. Maybe this’ll put you on the Nice list?
7. Sea Salt Apple Cider Caramels
We combined our favorite fall drink and candy together to make the perfect sweet and salty treat for Santa to enjoy as he continues making his rounds.
8. Salted Caramel Apple Cheesecake in a Jar
Delicious and portable cheesecake — the perfect on-the-go treat for Santa.
