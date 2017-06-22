The 2016 Oscars' Best-Dressed as Cookies

As usual, there were some delicious looks on the red carpet at the 88th Academy Awards. So delicious, in fact that our friends at MyRecipes.com took the time to have the stars' signature outfits baked up into scrumptious sweets. These couture cookies perfectly capture the essence of best actress winner Brie Larson's royal blue Gucci gown, the elegant pair of Kate Winslet and fifth-time's-the-charm best actor Leo DiCaprio and Charlize Theron's plunging neckline in delectable frosting. Take a look at the cookies getting their finishing touches below, and click through to get all the info on the outfit designers and cookie makers alike.
Alicia Vikander:
Bonus! Watch the live frosting of Alicia's dress just after her win!
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet:
Watch the frosting here.
Charlize Theron:
Watch the live frosting of Charlize's dress.
Brie Larson:
Watch the frosting here.
Jared Leto:
Watch the frosting here.
Cate Blanchett:
Watch the frosting here.
Robin Roberts:
Watch the frosting here.
Kerry Washington:
Watch the frosting here.
