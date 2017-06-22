12 Cereals That Will Give You a Sugar High in the Worst Way

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) released research today about the amount of sugar in children’s cereals, and the results should scare us all into eating nothing but bananas for breakfast.

The EWG found that if you ate one serving of a children’s cereal per day, you would consume 10 pounds of sugar in a year. More astonishing is the actual composition of some of the cereals. The study divided cereals into national and store brands. The worst national brand of cereal is Kellogg’s Honey Smacks, which, if you will recall, used to be called Sugar Smacks. They come in at a whopping 56 percent sugar by weight. How many things have you ever baked that contained more sugar than everything else combined? But the most sugary store brand is actually much worse: Cocoa Frosted Flakes, from a kosher food company called Lieber’s, tips the scale at 88 percent sugar by weight. That is like eating a sugar cube that has been lightly dusted in flour.

The EWG also found that companies do a good job of distracting consumers from the amount of sugar in their cereals with cartoon characters and claims like “Good Source of Fiber.” For the record, Honey Smacks has 15.1 grams of sugar per serving and 1 gram of fiber. So with those proportions, if it is a good source of fiber, it is an OMG AMAZEBALLS!!!! source of sugar.

If you have kids or if you just eat like eating cereal, note these sweet 12 cereals to keep out of your cabinet.

National brands

Kellogg’s Honey Smacks (56% sugar by weight)

Malt-O-Meal Golden Puffs (56%)

Mom’s Best Cereals Honey-Ful Wheat (56%)

Malt-O-Meal Berry Colossal Crunch with Marshmallows (53%)

Post Golden Crisp (52%)

Grace Instant Green Banana Porridge (51%)

Blanchard & Blanchard Granola (51%)

Store brands

Lieber’s Cocoa Frosted Flakes (88%)

Lieber’s Honey Ringee Os (67%)

Food Lion Sugar Frosted Wheat Puffs (56%)

Krasdale Fruity Circles (53%)

Safeway Kitchens Silly Circles (53%)

