11 Stonerific Ideas for Pot-Infused Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream

In a recent interview Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield (of Ben & Jerry’s) said they would be willing to make a marijuana-laced ice cream in places where pot is legal. The most surprising part of that statement is that Ben and Jerry’s has not yet actually made a marijuana-laced ice cream. The two go together like Snoop Dogg and scented candles. Maybe even better. There are plenty of hurdles the company would need to clear before coming out with the frozen edibles and Greenfield even went so far as to say, “If it were my decision we’d be doing it. But fortunately we have wiser heads at the company that figure those things out.”

If they did make a pot ice cream though, the best part would undoubtedly be the name. We know those names must take forever to come up with, so we thought we’d give them some ideas.

1. Cannabutter Pecan

2. Dates and Confused

3. TH Sea Salt Caramel

4. Don't Harsh My Mallow

5. Berry Jane

6. Skunky Monkey

7. 420 Blackberries Baked in a Pie

8. Fully Baked

9. Hash Brown Butter

10. Grassberry Sorbet (for the health-conscious)

11. Butter Bricky Icky

To Ben and Jerry: The ideas are free. Just send us a pint or two.

