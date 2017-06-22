10 Secret Burger Sauces to Make Your Own This Weekend

© Antonis Achilleos
FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

Memorial Day weekend is just a few short days away and that means one thing: It is time to wake your grill up from its winter hibernation. The homemade condiment is one of the most underappreciated elements of a cookout, and now is your chance to unveil a special sauce that friends will ask you about all summer. These 10 recipes offer a little something extra, whether you’re sticking to beef or trying out lamb and chicken burgers this weekend. 

Curried Apricot-and-Tomato Ketchup

Sweet, garlicky and tangy, with a hint of…? Let the guessing begin. 

Golden Yellow Mustard

Finally, a yellow mustard with no bottle farting sounds during application.

Sunchoke Pickle Relish

Imported from the South. 

Hoisin-Ginger Sauce

For too long this sweet stuff has been relegated to the life of a dipping sauce, or a lonely unused bottle at a Chinese restaurant. Would be really good on chicken. 

Chipotle-Citrus Mayo

Those who say mayo doesn’t belong on burgers must not have had this smoky version yet.

Creamy Green Chile and Avocado Sauce

There is literally nothing that is not made better with avocado.

Pineapple and Red Chile Salsa

 A little sweet, a little hot, a perfect compliment.

Spicy Zhoug

If it says spicy in front, we’ll take it.

Tomato-Ginger Compote

If you decided to go with lamb burgers instead, this is a must-use.

Smoky Steak Sauce

Not your grandpa’s A.1.

