10 Secret Burger Sauces to Make Your Own This Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is just a few short days away and that means one thing: It is time to wake your grill up from its winter hibernation. The homemade condiment is one of the most underappreciated elements of a cookout, and now is your chance to unveil a special sauce that friends will ask you about all summer. These 10 recipes offer a little something extra, whether you’re sticking to beef or trying out lamb and chicken burgers this weekend.

Sweet, garlicky and tangy, with a hint of…? Let the guessing begin.

Finally, a yellow mustard with no bottle farting sounds during application.

Imported from the South.

For too long this sweet stuff has been relegated to the life of a dipping sauce, or a lonely unused bottle at a Chinese restaurant. Would be really good on chicken.

Those who say mayo doesn’t belong on burgers must not have had this smoky version yet.

There is literally nothing that is not made better with avocado.

A little sweet, a little hot, a perfect compliment.

If it says spicy in front, we’ll take it.

If you decided to go with lamb burgers instead, this is a must-use.

Not your grandpa’s A.1.

Related: Eggo Waffles Grow Up Into a Huge, Messy Burger

A Tiny Canadian Island is Making Some of the World's Biggest Burgers

Best Burgers in the US