A $1 Donation Gets You a Free Frosty at Wendy's Everyday for a Year

It's the season of giving, but, as any kid who has ever written a letter to Santa knows it's also the season of getting. You're bound to be bombarded by organizations asking for charitable donations (and you should give to all of them!) but that Grinch inside of you will surely ask "what am I getting out of this?" Well, besides a karmic insurance policy, you could also get a free Wendy's Frosty every day for an entire year. The fast food chain is selling key tags to customers for just one dollar through December 31st. That tag is your ticket to a free Jr. Frosty with any purchase (yes, even just one item from the dollar menu).

Give free Jr. Frosty treats with purchase & support @DTFA! $1 gives foster kids a shot at true childhood. pic.twitter.com/ptklGtiagA — Wendy's (@Wendys) December 10, 2015

It's not a poorly thought-out sales gimmick. 90 cents of every key tag sold goes to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which helps place children in foster care with permanent families. Wendy's founder Dave Thomas, who himself was adopted, started the foundation in 1992 with the aim of helping the more than 130,000 children in North America waiting to find homes. Sure, it's a small investment, but with a cause this good and the free Frosty perk, we're guessing those 90 cents will add up quickly.

And if you're doing your Wendy's right, this means you can order a value fries and get a side cup of cold, chocolaty dipping sauce for all of 2016. That's not just a sweet deal, but a savory one as well. It's the next best thing to Wendy's putting a Frosty dispenser right next to the ketchup.

