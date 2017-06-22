Everybody, Rainbow Doritos Are Here

While supplies last, Doritos is offering to send interested parties an essentially free bag of Rainbow Doritos. The limited edition snacks will be mailed at no additional cost to anyone who donates at least $10 to the It Gets Better Project benefitting LGBT youth through Doritos’ donation website, ItGetsBetter.org/DoritosRainbows. “We are honored to partner with the It Gets Better Project to create our boldest chip yet,” the chip brand says on the site. “Each bag brings rainbow-colored chips inside and an inspiring quote on the outside.”

The mini-Doritos come in a mix of five colors: red, orange-yellow, green, blue and purple. In fitting detail that may or may not have been intended, though the Doritos colors are different, ABC News described their taste as “like Doritos.” You know, people are all essentially the same. Doritos are all essentially the same. It’s those jerks over at Pringles we really need to watch out for. No, just kidding. Even Pringles people deserve our respect.

