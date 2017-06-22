This Easter Cake Was Deemed Too Hot for Instagram

Food can be downright sexy. So racy, in fact, that one woman’s Easter Cake got her Instagram account shut down.

Fiona Moseley, a London-based chef, tweeted Monday that her mom’s Instagram account had been deactivated following posting a picture of a cake Fiona had made for Easter. The reason? Pornographic material!

My Mum's @instagram account was deactivated for posting this Easter Simnel cake. IT'S NOT A BOOB. #BoobGate pic.twitter.com/f9TXJd7lDC — Fiona Moseley (@fionamoseley) April 4, 2016

The Easter Simnel cake doesn’t really look all that nipple-tastic, but the fruitcake’s traditional marzipan ball decorations set off Instagram’s automated pornography controls, and the account was censored.

The chef’s mom, Sue, went on to appeal the decision. She got the following response, says Digital Trends: “Your account has been disabled for not following the Instagram Community Guidelines, and we won’t be able to reactivate it. We disable accounts that post content that is sexually suggestive or contains nudity. ”

After internet outrage from lots and lots of boob cake fans the instagram account was reactivated within about 24 hours.