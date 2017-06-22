Dutch Restaurant Encourages You to Vape Along with Your Meal

Combining smoking marijuana and eating food is nothing new (hello Doritos Locos Tacos), but as marijuana continues to gain acceptance, more restaurants seem to be testing out the concept in a formal setting. Now, one of Amsterdam’s best-known purveyors of pot has gotten into the food and weed pairing game. His daughter, just opened a restaurant that encourages patrons to vape with their meal.

The not-so-subtly named Green House Restaurant is run by Celester Roskam, daughter of Ajan Roskam described by the site Munchies – a source I trust on this subject – as “an international weed celebrity, made famous by documentaries about his hunt for cannabis seeds.” Originally, the father-daughter pair butted heads over how to incorporate pot into the new concept. Celester, who wanted to focus on healthy foods, was reluctant to fill the place with smoke, which is how she and her father landed on vaping as the solution.

Now, diners can vape all they want throughout their meal, though the restaurant doesn’t actually sell any marijuana. It’s strictly BYOP. But a reminder to all you stoners: Ajan’s pot-selling coffee shop is next door.

But you don’t have to get high to enjoy the “healing power of herbs,” as Celester calls it. Tables also vape non-heady herbs such as chamomile and rosemary to help non-smokers perfect their pairings. Because if getting high in a restaurant makes you feel weird, vaping chamomile will…probably make you feel just as weird, but for different reasons.

