Your Guide to Alcohol at Fast Food Restaurants

For a long time, expecting booze at a fast food restaurant was a surefire way to be let down. It was a thing of legend, seen only by your crazy uncle who claimed he once received a glass of wine at a McDonald’s in France. But thanks to the success of places like Chipotle—where you can drink margaritas during your lunch hour without your co-workers even batting an eye—more quick service restaurants are jumping on the alcohol bandwagon.

Taco Bell recently announced they’ll be testing out booze in a new location in Chicago. And Starbucks just announced they’re expanding their sale of beer and wine to more stores. The ever-growing Shake Shack even has their own brands of beer and wine.

So how are we to make sense of this increasingly intoxicated fast food chain landscape? In infographic form, of course! The good people over at VinePair have put together “The Ultimate Guide to Booze at Fast Food Chains,” listing 15 chains and whether they serve beer, wine or liquor, as well as noting the availability of these drinks across locations.

A number of the chains on the list—like the aforementioned Taco Bell and Starbucks, as well as places like Sonic and Steak ‘n Shake—seem to be in the testing phases of adding alcohol. It could mean that in the future, you won’t just use fast food to cure your hangovers, but also to get them started.

