You Have Been Grinding Your Coffee Wrong—Until Now

Your coffee grinder sucks. Regardless of whether that statement is true, that was the philosophy behind creating the Handground Precision Coffee Grinder.

Armed with the understanding that a lot of people weren’t happy with their grinder, the people at Handground reached out to “thousands of coffee enthusiasts around the world” to find out what they were looking for in a better coffee grinder.

The answer, apparently, is a locking top, a side-mounted handle for better ergonomics, a wide base for more stability, capacity for five coffee cups’ worth of beans, coarseness adjustment for 20 present levels, high-quality conical burrs and a borosilicate glass catcher to prevent sticky grounds.

Does that sound good to you? Because it has to more than 2,400 backers on Kickstarter. That’s how many people have helped fund Handground’s grinder, adding up to more than $179,000 as of writing. The project was only looking for $35,000 to get off the ground—a sum they surpassed in just 18 hours, according to Eater.

All 1,000 spots in the early-bird pledge level are gone (yeah, 1,000), but if you must have a better coffee grinder, you can still jump in for $55 a pop.

Related: Extraction: The Secret to Mind Blowing Coffee

The Pandora of Coffee Will Predict What You Should Drink Next

How to Make the Most Precise Cup of Pour-Over Coffee