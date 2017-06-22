You Can Trade Grapefruit for Beer for One Night Only

I’ve got one of those newfangled credit cards with a chip in it. That means every time I want to use it I have to swipe it and then have an error message pop up telling me I have to insert it into a different part of the machine and then have the machine beep at me angrily. Everything would be so much easier if I could pay with, say, a piece of fruit. And tomorrow in the UK, for one night only you’ll be able to do that.

Brewdog, the Scottish brewery that gained international acclaim for brewing a beer so alcoholic it you could use it to clean out a wound (that you probably incurred after drinking it) released a new grapefruit IPA called Elvis Juice and on Friday, anyone who brings a grapefruit with them to the bar can use the citrus to pay for their first half pint.

I know what you’re saying “what kind of deal is half a pint?” Look, I’ve been to a grocery store. Grapefruits are cheap. Craft beer is not. We should all take what we can get.

And according to the brewery, while this is certainly a bit of a gimmick, the grapefruits will go to a good cause—more beer. In a release they said, “We will collect all the grapefruits and send them to Ellon to be ‘recycled’ into the next batch of Elvis Juice.”

If you miss the chance to barter fruit for beer on Friday you can still find Elvis Juice around, including at the brewery’s bed and beer hotel with taps right in the rooms. Chances are good you’ll have to pay with real money though.