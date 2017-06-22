Would You Try the New Unicorn Tears Gin Liqueur?

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.

Equine enthusiasts be warned: Many magical steeds were harmed in the making of the recently released Unicorn Tears Gin Liqueur.

The workers at London-based online gadgets and gizmos retailer Firebox claim to have slayed unicorns to bring buyers this new “magical” booze. The gimmicky gin liqueur—you read that right: gin liqueur—is supposedly made from unicorn tears containing edible flecks of silver and packs a hearty buzz at 40 percent ABV.

First time unicorn tear drinkers can expect to taste sweet notes of candied oranges and maple syrup with spicy elements from juniper berries and cardamom.

Learn more about this magical concoction at Foodiggity.

