Worst Study Ever Says Booze Doesn't Have The Health Benefits We Were All Counting On

After cheering multiple recent studies encouraging us to drink to our health, turns out we may have nothing to celebrate. We’ve heard that a glass of red wine each night is good for our heart, and that moderate drinking regularly can help us to live longer. However, a new study in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs is the biggest buzz kill ever.

Researchers at the University of Victory in British Columbia, Canada, reviewed 87 previous studies on the relationship between health and life span, as well as alcohol consumption. They concluded that low level alcohol consumption does not actually have any outstanding health benefits compared to lifelong abstinence or occasional drinking.

The researchers in the study pointed out that previous analyses did not classify non-drinkers as those who had always been non-drinkers vs. those who had ceased drinking due to health issues. They also did not consider that the moderate drinkers may have led otherwise healthy lifestyles that contributed to them being in better health at that time than the non-drinkers – for reasons that had nothing to do with drinking or not drinking.

All these factors contributed to making the results of the study best viewed only through beer goggles. But no need to swear off that nightly glass of wine. Just don’t expect medical miracles from your glass of Cab.