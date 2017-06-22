This Is the ‘World’s Smartest Kegerator’

Look, kegerators are inherently smart to begin with. It’s a machine that gives you draft beer in the comfort of your own home! But the company behind the world’s simplest homebrew machine now has a Kickstarter campaign to get what they’re calling “the world’s smartest kegerator” off the ground. Unsurprisingly, the project wasted no time in reaching its funding goal.

PicoBrew already made Zymatic, “the world’s first all-grain, fully automatic beer brewing appliance.” That project was a huge success on Kickstarter, earning more than $660,000—more than four times its funding goal—back in October 2013. Now, the company is using Kickstarter once again in an attempt to make serving beer better as well with KegSmarts.

Of course KegSmarts connects to Wi-Fi, because at this point any appliance that doesn’t is immediately banished to the Island of Misfit Toasters. But using that Wi-Fi connection, the device can locate kegs for purchase, provide brewer information and tasting notes, allow you to write reviews and even let your friends know when you put in a new keg. It’s the technical aspects of the tap, though, that seem like they are the most helpful. Unlike a traditional tap, PicoBrew says KegSmarts can let you set exact serving temperatures, track freshness and see just how much is left in your keg.

As with their previous product, PicoBrew has generated plenty of interest with this device. The company was hoping to raise $100,000 and has already passed that target with 27 days left to go.

The device is not cheap. For an install-it-yourself-version, you have to shell out $249. For a full, pre-built kegerator, backers have to pledge $899. However, getting in early might have its benefits. During their Zymatic Kickstarter campaign, PicoBrew was offering up the brewing appliance for around $1,600. Buying one online now will cost you $1,999.

It would suck to be the guy walking around with the kegerator version of a flip phone.

