The World’s Biggest Milkshakes Have Put a New Australian Café on the Map

If you love milkshakes you might be disappointed to discover that every shake you’ve ever had was nothing but a puny, sissy cup of ice cream—at least when compared to the milkshakes coming out of a new Australian café. Despite only being open for about seven weeks, Pâtissez in Canberra, Australia, has already gone viral all over the world thanks to people sharing images of the ridiculous take on the frozen treats.

"I wanted to do some really great shakes, and so ridiculous and over the top that people just had to take a photo of it before they ate it," Anna Petridis, who co-owns Pâtissez with her mother, told The Canberra Times. She has apparently achieved her goal. The 30-seat spot has huge wait times and long lines for its “Freakshow” shakes. The jug-sized concoction come in four flavors – a chocolate fudge brownie version called a “Muddy Pat,” the “Salty Nutz” salted caramel version, the self-explanatory “Nutella & Salty Pretzel,” and the straightforward “French Vanilla” – each of which is stacked so high with toppings it looks like it could spill over onto the table at any moment. For example, the pretzel version features pretzels stuck around the rim. And the Muddy Pat has a whole brownie on top.

Landing one of these coveted shakes isn’t easy, even if you already live in Australia. "I have people waiting an hour for a table, and they'll wait 45 minutes for a shake, because we put a lot of time into them and once we run out, that's it for the day – all this is house made, down to the brownie and the marshmallow," said Petridis. Now that Pâtissez has found its shakes getting coverage everywhere from People to BuzzFeed those wait times probably won’t be getting any shorter.

The good news for milkshake lovers though, is that Petridis says they’re already planning on opening a second, larger location in October. In Australia, that’s around the time temperatures start heating up – the start of milkshake season.

