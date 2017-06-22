Woman Chugs Entire Bottle of Cognac at Airport Security

No one likes dealing with airport security and their sometimes seemingly random rules. Particularly, the no liquids rule. You can either attempt to pack the bottle in your suitcase, where there’s the risk of it breaking (baggage handlers are oh-so gentle), or be caught at security and have to throw it out. It can make air travel so much more frustrating. But let this story be a reminder that chugging a bottle of cognac is far from a sensible way to show your displeasure.

A woman in China was stopped in Beijing Capital International Airport after security found she was carrying a bottle of Remy Martin XO Excellence in her hand luggage that she had purchased earlier at an airport in the US. When told she wouldn’t be able to bring the $200 bottle of cognac on her flight to Wenzhou, the enthusiastic but hasty drinker decided to chug the entire bottle instead.

Needless to say, the lady quickly became rather intoxicated—so much so that she wasn’t even allowed to board her next flight. The cognac-lover began shouting, before falling to the terminal floor. A local police offer was quoted as saying, “She was so drunk… she couldn’t even stand up herself. We took her to a room in a wheelchair so she could rest.” Rest is important; chugging hard liquor can be tiring.

According to Yahoo News, the incident happened around midday, but the woman wasn’t sober until 7 p.m., at which point her family came and picked her up. Hopefully she’ll eventually get to her destination, though if I know anything about cognac hangovers, she probably won’t feel like flying for at least another day or two.

