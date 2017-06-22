‘Wineathlon’ 10K Trades Water for Wine at Rest Stations

In the last year, the beer mile has gone from niche drinking event to the verge of public acceptability—a rarity for an activity that actually enforces a written rule against vomiting during participation. But trying to chug four beers and run a mile in under five minutes isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Some people are into longer distances and less carbonation in their drinks. And thus, we have the “Wineathlon” 10K.

Over 200 people have already signed up for the event scheduled to be held on September 24 in Glasgow, Scotland, which plans to have “feed stations every few miles, stocked with optional wine samples” along the described easy trail. “The idea is just to put the fun back into running. It's getting people out, crossing the finishing line,” said Wane Law, managing director of Team OA, the group behind the race.

Though similar events have been held before, this Scottish running event is not without its controversy. The BBC reports that the NHS (National Health Service) Greater Glasgow and Clyde has already come out in opposition to the Wineathlon, stating, “Not only is alcohol detrimental to sports performance, but this proposed event stands against our public health messages.”

Opposing a few wine samples along a 6-plus mile trail seems a bit silly to me. It’s not like this is the “Scotch Dash” where contestants have to down a shot of whiskey every 10 meters during 100-meter dash. Now, that would be a health issue. A fun event, but also a health issue.

