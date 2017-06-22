Wine Now Has Its Own Domain Names: .Wine & .Vin

Although .com is still the king of the URL landscape, wine businesses and lovers now have access to a new home on the web if they so choose. According to the Napa Valley Register, the “not-com” registry company Donuts has announced that domain names ending in .wine and .vin are now up for sale.

Though these new domains just became available for general registration on January 20, in a press release, Donuts said that over 1,300 .wine and .vin sites were registered during a “two month Sunrise period.” According to the company, it was their most active early registration period to ever, with sites like Champagne.vin and Port.wine already up and running.

“I can’t think of a more appropriate community to have its own trustworthy domain names,” said Paul Stahura, cofounder and CEO of Donuts. But before you rush out to get yourself a new domain, be forewarned: .wine and .vin domains don’t come cheap. The annual renewal rate (assuming you’re even able to get the domain you want) is $69.99 per year. As much fun as having pomranz.wine would be, I think I’ll just go get myself a nice bottle of Barolo instead.

