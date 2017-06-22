Wine n’ Dine, Is the All-Food Feed You’ve Been Wanting from Instagram

Courtesy of Wine 'n Dine
Lauren Haslett
June 22, 2017

There’s a new photo-sharing app that just landed in the social media world and people are already starting to lose their minds over it.

But we already have Instagram, you say. We already share photos of our every waking moment, you say. What’s so different about this app?

Wine n’ Dine is all about food. No selfies, no silly photos of your cat in costumes.  In addition to keeping your feed all food all the time, the app has another seriously cool feature. You can tag the restaurant and the dish featured in every shot. So your followers can save lists of all the places they have to go for a meal. No one will ever look at another must-have burger without knowing exactly where you can go get it (immediately, if necessary).

