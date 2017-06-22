This piece originally appeared on PureWow.

Leftover wine happens (very rarely, of course). Instead of dumping the bottom two inches of the bottle down the sink, why not save it for the next time a recipe calls for red? Here, a nifty little trick to make sure you always have some on hand.

What you need: Leftover wine, an empty ice cube tray and Saran wrap

What you do: Evenly fill the entire tray with the wine. Cover the top of the tray with a layer of Saran wrap, then pop it in the freezer.

Now what? The next time you’re whipping up a recipe (say, slow-cooked pasta sauce) that calls for wine, skip the liquor store and reach into your freezer and thaw those little guys.

Can I just eat the wine-cubes like a popsicle? Go for it! Who are we to judge?

