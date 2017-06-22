Why You Should Be Putting Salt in Your Coffee

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.

You got less than four hours of sleep last night and you’ve got a huge day at work ahead of you. Thank goodness for…BITTER COFFEE (said no one, ever).

Sipping particularly bitter joe is a major disappointment, but the day must go on. Luckily, there’s a way to revive your cup in a pinch (of salt).

What you need: Coffee and salt.

What you do: Add the salt to the offending coffee and stir.

Why it works: Salt weirdly bonds to the parts of your taste buds that detect bitterness and stops them from properly doing their job. Science!

The end result: You might be able to notice a faint taste of salt, but if you prefer sodium to bitterness, this trick’s for you.

RELATED: 8 Amazing Places to Go in the Caribbean

8 Celebrities Crushing Karaoke

23 Foods You Can Make in a Muffin Tin