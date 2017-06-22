Why Coffee Causes Bad Breath and How to Avoid It

If you find that your coworkers avoid you during your first few hours in the office every morning, it’s likely because you’re suffering from coffee breath thanks that morning Starbucks run. But what is it about the ritual morning cup of coffee that causes bad breath? Sadly it’s the thing that most people use coffee for—bad breath.

Caffeine causes xerostomia (dry mouth) and stops your saliva production. Once you stop producing saliva, all the bad breath-causing bacteria can thrive; even more so when you add things bacteria love, like milk and sugar to the coffee.

Check out the video from Yahoo below for a few ideas on how you can eliminate the stale stench for good.

