Why Are People Drinking Whey (and Why You Should Be Too)

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.com.

You know when you open a container of Greek yogurt and there's that weird, watery liquid at the top? You probably either pour it out or stir it in without giving it much thought, right?

Turns out, people are drinking that stuff--straight. It's called liquid whey, and here's why it's gaining traction:

What is it? Whey is the liquid remaining after milk has been curdled and strained to make yogurt. You can make it at home with minimal equipment and effort, or buy it premade from companies like NYC's White Moustache.

Why should you try it? Whey is jam-packed with protein, good bacteria (probiotics) and calcium. It also contains zero fat, aids in digestion and is great for rehydrating after a tough workout.

How should you try it? Though it can be drunk on its own, the tangy, acidic taste takes some getting used to. If you're not ready to take the plunge, liquid whey can also be used to make lemonade, applesauce or even as a brine for chicken (we have it on good authority that it makes the meat super juicy).

