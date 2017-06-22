Who Wants to Taste Some Healthy American Camel Milk?

One man in North Carolina is trying to jump on a new superfood trend before it becomes the next quinoa or açai. According to his local Ashville Citizen-Times, Dr. Frank King has a herd of 23 dromedaries that he keeps exclusively for their milk. He says the camels are friendly, but an unpleasant experience at a petting zoo 20 years ago taught us it’s unlikely anyone is keeping camels for their personalities.

Regardless of what King thinks of the camels personally, he’s not alone in his new business plan. The camel population in the United States is approaching 5,000. Like most trendy health foods, camel milk fetches a high price in this country—sometimes up to $18 a pint. But that price tag supposedly comes with a range of benefits. According to proponents, it has less cholesterol than cow’s milk, three times the vitamin C and 10 times the iron. It also has a slightly salty taste, which we aren’t sure is something we want in our milk, but the big selling point of camel milk doesn’t seem to be the flavor profile. People in the Middle East have consumed camel milk for a very long time, and we’re sure King is hoping that in the next several years it will become as commonplace as a plastic container of hummus.

So what do you think—can we interest you in a camel shake or camel milk caramels?

