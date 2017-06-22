Where to Try Marijuana Coffee in Seattle

Trichome, a Seattle “lifestyle store that reflects the modern stance on cannabis culture,” is paving the way in the world of marijuana-spiked coffee, offering tastings where visitors can get multiple buzzes on at a time.

It turns out getting pot into your coffee isn’t as easy as simply tossing in some buds during the brewing process. As a taste tester posting on Sprudge points out, Trichome’s marijuana coffee begins with another strange coffee trend: Bulletproof Coffee. Bulletproof Coffee is a sort of odd amalgamation of coffee and Tibetan butter tea. And what makes it perfect for a pot punch-up is the one to two tablespoons of butter required for every cup.

Once you have a recipe with butter, you’re ready to turn anything a bit psychedelic by replacing normal butter with marijuana butter—similar to the way you whip up a batch of marijuana brownies (not that we would know anything about that).

The final product was described as having “no cannabis flavor,” with a coffee flavor that’s “muted” by all the butter and oils. It took about 20 minutes to get high, after which the author “could feel all the benefits of having just smoked some weed while still feeling awake and focused.”

What those benefits entail remained unsaid. We’re guessing they include really inspiring you to get to work on that novel and finally being brave enough to tell the boss to chill out at your morning meeting. Regardless, it is a unique way to wake and bake.

