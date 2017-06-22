Where the Heck Do I Find Grenache? A Complete Overview of French Wine in One Map

If you have ever wandered into the section in your local wine shop marked “France” and found you don’t know your Bordeaux from your Beaujolais, this map will help clear things up for you. The folks from VinePair created an infographic with a map detailing which varietals come from which parts of the country as well as other key information like a complete description of the French classification system.

It’s also a good way to get to know varietals you may never have tried. Click on the graphic below to see a bigger version of the map and start your French wine tour.

