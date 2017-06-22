This Is Where to Find the Cheapest Coffee in America

We hope you’re currently enjoying your free cup of coffee for National Coffee Day, but tomorrow, sadly, you will have to return to paying for your caffeine fix. And Square, the electronic payment service that lets you pay with a credit card at that quirky shop with the killer flat white you like, rounded up all the information from its vast network of cafés, food trucks and coffee shops to get to the bottom of how much we’ll be paying.

The news is best for people living in New England, where a cup of coffee is the cheapest in the country and a full 30 percent cheaper than it is on the West Coast. It’s worth noting that there are a few limitations to the data—Square can only pull it from coffee shops they work with, but at this point, that network is pretty vast. And it can certainly provide a good baseline of where you’re likely to find the best coffee deals. Check out the full breakdown below.

