When Your Daddy Issues Are Turned into Cocktails

Have you been ordering the wrong drink all your life? That is a question artist and mixologist Paco Cao will strive to answer for you. You see, Cao isn’t your run-of-the-mill muddler and shaker. He practices what he calls “psychological mixology.” You, the drinker, fill out a survey with questions like, “If you could save one taste from extinction what would it be?” and “If you had to describe your feelings on marriage, which expression would you use?”

And lest you think this is just a thoroughly enjoyable but mostly navel-gazing quiz that will tell you to go have something from a margarita machine, Cao turns these answers into an individualized cocktail with flavors that range from rosemary to kiwi. He is hosting an event April 3 at MoMA in New York City, which is, unfortunately, sold out. But he does offer online services to help you unlock your true cocktail preference (and possibly become a better you!) via email.

