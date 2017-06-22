Wheaties Cereal Now Has Its Own Beer

Wheaties, the cereal that has long associated itself with sports champions, is now targeting a slightly less ambitious crowd by teaming with a Minneapolis brewery to create a beer called HefeWheaties.

Oddly, the beer—an American-style Hefeweizen—doesn’t actually have any Wheaties in it, raising the question, What exactly makes this a Wheaties beer? It’s a question both General Mills, maker of Wheaties, and the brewery behind the beer, Fulton, were ready to answer.

“We were intrigued from the get-go on this idea for many reasons, including that we’re both Minneapolis companies, and that the beer and the cereal both started from the same place in terms of raw ingredients and the same city,” Ryan Petz, president and co-founder of Fulton, said in an official General Mills blog post.

HefeWheaties will be sold in 16-ounce cans in the Twin Cities market for a limited time starting August 26. Unfortunately, for this first run, the beer won’t be sold outside of Minnesota, though Petz did say, “If it’s something everybody loves, we’ll obviously consider doing it again in a bigger and more widely distributed way in the future.”

Call it the “Breakfast of, Eh, We’ll See How the Day Goes.”

[h/t Ad Age]

