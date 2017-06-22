This is What it Takes to Make a $14,000 Cocktail

There is a new entry atop the list of the world’s most expensive cocktails. A restaurant in London fixed the price tag on its extravagant drink at an unwieldy £8,888 or about $14,400 at today’s exchange rate.

Gigi’s, in London’s upscale Mayfair neighborhood, created the four-figure drink to honor a guest, music legend Grace Jones. For those of us whose iconic music careers don’t span several decades, we’re probably better off just sticking to the beer list.

The ingredients in the drink, in case you’re looking to make one yourself, includes 1990 vintage Cristal, a bit of 126-year-old 1888 Samalens Vieille Relique Vintage Bas Armagnac, gold leaf, Angostura bitters and sugar (let’s hope it’s not from Tesco). According to the Daily Mail, Gigi’s claims the drink tastes like “liquid gold,” though they may have meant it tastes like “burning money.”

The price tag seems to have been deliberately set to beat out the previous record holder, The Winston, an Australian concoction priced at more than $13,000, and served at Melbourne’s Club 23. The new record holder is probably leaving a lot of people who spent $13,000 to say they drank the world’s second most expensive cocktail feeling pretty pissed.

As for us, we’ll stick to our own sparkling cocktails, sans gold leaf. It reminds us too much of that bad night with Goldschläger in college.

Related: Modern Summer Cocktails

10 Low-Key Cocktails that Are Perfect for Day Drinking

3 Perfect Cocktails from the Smoky World of Mezcal